DOUGLAS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a possible cause of a fatal crash Monday evening.

On Nov. 28, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 147.5 on Interstate 25 north of Douglas, Wyoming. At 4:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.

A 2009 Motor Coach bus was southbound on Interstate 25 and came upon a prior crash blocking the roadway. The driver of the Motor Coach was unable to avoid the stopped vehicles. The Motor Coach collided with the stopped vehicles and caused damage to a third vehicle that was also stopped in front of the previous crash.

The driver of the Motor Coach has been identified as Timothy R. Hunter, a 65-year-old resident of Casper, Wyoming. Hunter was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the Converse County Memorial Hospital. Thirteen passengers on the Motor Coach were transported to the Converse County Memorial Hospital for injuries they sustained in the crash.

The drivers of the vehicles involved in the previous crash were not injured.

The roadways were ice and snow-covered at the time of the crash.

Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

This is the 121st fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 107 in 2021, 119 in 2020 and 141 in 2019.

The post Fatal crash north of Douglas appeared first on Local News 8.