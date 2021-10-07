SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash on northbound US 93 at milepost 319.5, north of Salmon Tuesday around 7:05 p.m.

According to police, a 30-year-old male driver from Charlotte, North Carolina was travelling northbound on US 93 in a 2022 box truck. He failed to negotiate a turn and went off the right side of the road. He steered back on the roadway but overcorrected. The vehicle traveling back off the right side of the roadway, ran into the hillside, and overturned.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

The post Fatal crash on US 93 north of Salmon appeared first on Local News 8.