CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday at about 1:50 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff and Caribou County EMS were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover approx. 1.5 mile south of Soda Springs on Bailey Creek Rd.

Upon arrival, Sheriff’s deputies discovered a 2003 Toyota P/U had left the west side of the road and had rolled several times. The only occupant of the vehicle had been thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the Caribou Medical Center and subsequently flown by life flight to Portnuef Medical Center in Pocatello.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Lisa Sherman of Soda Springs, succumbed to her injuries later on this morning.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident.

“Our condolences go out to the family as they deal with this difficult time,” Sheriff J Adam Mabey said. “We are in the 100 deadliest days of summer as designated by the Idaho Transportation Department, please remind drivers to drive safely and wear seatbelts.”

