TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A 24-year-old Twin Falls man succumbed to his injuries after a crash Monday.

According to Idaho State Police, the two vehicle fatality crash happened at 3601 North 300 East, south of Twin Falls around 8 p.m.

Police say Joseph Doyle, 24, of Twin Falls was traveling eastbound on 3600 North in a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Ron Yates, 58, of Twin Falls, was traveling northbound on 3000 East in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado. Doyle failed to yield to the stop sign, striking Yates’ vehicle.

Doyle was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Yates was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Fire, and the Twin Falls Coroner.

