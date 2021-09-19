FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)- A person drowned Saturday afternoon in Fremont County, after a group of people floating in a drift boat hit a rock and threw out everyone inside.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in about 2 P.M.

A press release states:

“Multiple responders from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County EMS, and Fremont County Search and Rescue responded due to the location of the incident. First responders had to scale down a rock cliff to get to the scene and once on scene, the victim had to be floated downstream to the next cabin. Life-saving measures were performed with assistance from Air Idaho Rescue.”

The victim was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office will not be releasing the identity of the person who drowned.

None of the occupants of the boat were wearing life jackets.

The sheriff’s office is reminding everybody to use the appropriate equipment when recreating.

