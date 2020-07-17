ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle vs pickup crash in Island Park.

Further details will be released when available.

As the weekend approaches traffic will be heavy on Idaho’s highways. Stay alert, don’t get distracted and drive for conditions.

