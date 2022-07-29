TETONIA, Idaho (KIFI) – At approximately 12:04 p.m. on Thursday, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motor vehicle accident at the junction of Idaho Highway 33 and Highway 32 west of the City of Tetonia.

Reports indicate a Chevrolet Malibu traveling west bound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway.

The collision caused serious injuries to occupants to both vehicles. Two patients, a male and female, were transported to Teton Valley Hospital where the female occupant later succumbed to injuries. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to family members.

Highway 33 was closed for more than an hour during the investigation of the scene.

This accident is the third motor vehicle accident occurring in the month of July which involved the death of a motorist. The first occurring on July 8 near Highway 33 and Rigby Rd and the second on July 19 near 4000 N Highway 33.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages all residents and visitors to obey all traffic laws and please fasten your safety belt.

