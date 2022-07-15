AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday at approximately 7:40 a.m., eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 39, near American Falls, in Power County.

According to police, 24-year-old male, from Redmond, Utah, was driving a 2006 Cadillac CTS when it left the roadway, rolled in the median. The driver along with two adult passengers were wearing their seatbelts and transported via ground and air ambulances to area hospitals. A 34-year-old male from Twin Falls, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to injuries at the scene of the crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Power County Sheriff’s Office

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The post Fatality crash by American Falls appeared first on Local News 8.