SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash, on US26 at milepost 395, east of Swan Valley Tuesday around 6:54 p.m.

According to police, 51-year-old Jared White of Ammon was traveling westbound on US26 on a 2005 Yamaha Motorcycle, and 78-year-old Jerald Parkinson of Thayne, Wyoming, was traveling eastbound in a 2016 Honda SUV. White crossed over the center line and collided with Parkinson. White was ejected from the motorcycle and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

White was wearing a helmet and Parkinson was wearing a seatbelt.

The eastbound lane was blocked for approximately four hours. Idaho State Police were assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Swan Valley Fire.

