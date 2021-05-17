REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a five-vehicle, fatality crash, at the intersection of N 2nd Street East and Moody Road, in Rexburg on Monday around 9:57 a.m.

The following drivers and vehicles involved are:

Jamie Curtis, 29, of Rexburg was driving a 2011 Honda Pilot

Ryan Olson, 37, of Rigby, was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla

Brian McRae, 42, of Rexburg, was driving a Dodge Ram

Jeneanne Smith, 59, of Roberts, was driving a 1997 Honda Civic

Jarin Inskeep, 42, of Blackfoot, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu

According to ISP, Curtis was traveling southbound on N 2nd Street East and rear-ended Olson. Olson’s vehicle came to a rest in the canal and Olson succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified. The other vehicles involved were part of a chain reaction due to the initial crash.

A ground ambulance transported Curtis to Madison Memorial.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of N 2nd Street E were blocked for approximately three hours and forty minutes.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted on scene by Rexburg Police Department and Madison Fire/EMS.

