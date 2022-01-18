IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – At approximately 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a report of a rollover vehicle accident in the area of Snake River Parkway, off Sunnyside Road.

The caller reported a passenger in the vehicle had been injured and was unresponsive.

Idaho Falls Police officers and Idaho Falls EMS responded to the scene and learned the vehicle had been traveling north on Snake River Parkway when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle left the roadway and rolled before coming to rest. The driver was able to call 911. According to the initial investigation, both the driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

An ambulance transported the driver with minor injuries to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Unfortunately, the passenger, a 23-year-old male, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Chaplains from the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho assisted Officers with next-of-kin notifications.

Idaho Falls Police Department traffic officers are continuing to investigate the collision.

“Our sincere condolences are with all those affected by this tragedy,” the department said.

No further information will be released at this time.

