ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash at the intersection of S Bridge St and 6th St S, in St. Anthony Sunday around 3:11 p.m.

According to ISP, 51-year-old Shay Mortimer of St. Anthony was southbound on Bridge St. in a 2006 Pontiac Grand Am, and 44-year-old Cassie Mortenson of Riverton, UT, was northbound on Bridge St. in a 2014 Honda Odyssey. The Pontiac crossed into the northbound lanes where it collided with the Honda.

A ground ambulance transported Mortimer to Madison Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. ISP reports Mortimer was not wearing a seatbelt, and next of kin has been notified.

A ground ambulance also transported Mortenson and five juveniles to Madison Memorial Hospital.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

They were assisted at the scene by St. Anthony Police Department, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and South Fremont Fire and EMS.

