POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 62-year-old Chubbuck man was killed Monday in a single vehicle fatality crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 67, in Pocatello.

According to Idaho State Police, around 5:53 a.m. the 62-year-old was driving northbound on I-15 in a 2007 Freightliner tow truck. Police report the man drove left into the median, over corrected and came back onto the roadway. He then lost control, drove onto the right shoulder and rolled the truck.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

Police said he was wearing a seatbelt.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Coroner, and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

