BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the beating death of his 9-year-old son.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s office says Erik Osuna made the guilty plea on Wednesday in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty.

The boy’s stepmother, Monique Osuna, pleaded guilty to murder in February. Both face up to life in prison when they are sentenced in June.

Emrik Osuna died in September 2020, a day after someone called police to report a medical emergency at his home.

Prosecutors said the boy was beaten, denied food and water and forced to do exercise for hours at a time.

