MOOSE, Wyoming (KIFI)- The Denver field office of the FBI has confirmed they, along with the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office & Jackson Police Department are currently conducting ground surveys in areas of Grand Teton National Park that are “relevant to the investigation” in Gabrielle Petito’s disappearance.

Everyone is asked to maintain distance from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles, and their related activity for the “safety of the public in these remote areas and to protect the integrity of our work,” a statement reads.

This comes as law enforcement in Florida search for her fiance Brian Laundie, who was last seen Tuesday according to his parents.

Law enforcement there stresses that they are simply looking for a missing person.

Anyone with any information is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.

Photos & videos may be uploaded to http://fbi.gov/petito.

