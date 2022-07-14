SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – The FBI held a conference on Thursday in the Salt Lake City field office to discuss cyber crimes and trends that could affect both private citizens and businesses.

According to the FBI, Idahoans lost millions of dollars to Ransomware and Email scams in 2021. The state is a target-rich environment for cybercriminals and nation-state actors.

Malicious cyber activity threatens the public’s safety and our national and economic security. The FBI encourages organizations of all sizes to partner with their local FBI office before a cyber incident occurs.

The post FBI encourages cyber security partnerships in the western United States appeared first on Local News 8.