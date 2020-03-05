Rexburg Missing Children

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The FBI and the Rexburg Police Department are asking that visitors who were at Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019, submit any photos and video that may assist in the investigation into the disappearance of 17-year old Tylee Ryan and 7-year old J.J. Vallow.

An ongoing investigation has determined the children were in Yellowstone National Park on that date with their mother, Lori Vallow, and uncle, Alex Cox.

The group was traveling in a silver, 2017 Ford F-150 pickup, with Arizona license plate CPQUINT.

Photos of the missing children, Lori Vallow, and Alex Cox, that were taken in the park on Sept. 8, 2019, as well as pictures of the vehicle, were provided by the FBI.

Law enforcement is seeking photos and video which may have captured images of these persons and the vehicle or images of crowds and other park visitors where these individuals may be present.

The FBI has established a website for the public to upload photos and video: FBI.gov/Rexburg.

You are asked to continue reporting tips in this case to the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-8435678 (1-800-THE-LOST).