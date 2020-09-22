Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Thirty-seven jails and juvenile detention centers across Idaho charge more for inmates and families to make in-state calls than they can legally charge for out-of-state phone calls, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission.

That means the vast majority of inmate calls are charged at what the FCC calls “exorbitantly high rates.”

Federal Communication Commission Chairman Ajit Pai asked U.S. governors on Tuesday to lower the rates in their states.

The agency can limit how much jails and prisons charge inmates to make out-of-state calls but doesn’t have the same authority over intrastate calls. In 2015 the FCC created rate caps for in-state inmate calls as well, but telecom companies sued. When Pai was appointed by President Trump in 2017 to chair the FCC, the agency abruptly dropped its defense of the rules, and the telecom companies won the case.

The FCC says inmates in the Arkansas County Jail in Arkansas must pay nearly $25 for a 15-minute phone call. The Clovis Police Department jail in California charges more than $26 for the same call. In Idaho, the highest rates are in Lewis and Clearwater counties, where inmates pay more than $17 for a 15-minute call.