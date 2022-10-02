PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) — To kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Franklin County Medical Center (FCMC) is hosting its 12th annual Brake for Breakfast event on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. at 153 N State St, Preston.

This event is a quick and easy way to bring awareness to breast cancer which statistically affects one in eight women.

In addition to a bag of breakfast snacks, participants will get helpful information on monthly self-tests and annual screenings. While there is no cure for cancer, early detection is the best strategy for fighting and surviving the disease.

“We have been hosting this event since 2010. We love the opportunity to connect with the community and share this important information,” Public Relations Assistant Jenny Christensen said. “Women these days are just so busy and often put their own health needs on the back burner to focus on being moms, wives, sisters, friends, bosses, co-workers, etc. Brake for Breakfast is a great way to take a few minutes to remind them of these simple and potentially life-saving measures.”

During the past 12 years, FCMC has hosted this event at several locations around Preston, handing out anywhere from 400 to 600 bags. To avoid conflict with the construction of the hospital’s new medical building, this year’s event will be held at the FCMC Adult Developmental Disability Agency building.

The post FCMC to host Brake for Breakfast Oct. 6 appeared first on Local News 8.