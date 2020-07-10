Coronavirus Coverage

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Fremont County Search and Rescue (FCSAR) has canceled its annual Demolition Derby fundraiser for 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.

FCSAR thanks everyone who has supported this event in the past.

When FCSAR decides to proceed with the event, they will contact supporters.

““Thank You” to all our followers, and we look forward to contacting you

at a later date. Stay healthy, be safe, and we will miss seeing all of you this year.”