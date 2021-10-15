Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Friday to recommend a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at least two months after people get the first dose.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 19-0 to recommend the extra dose for all recipients of the J&J Janssen vaccine, 18 and older. They asked to simplify the original question being posed by the FDA, which had asked the committee to say whether the data showed that waiting six months or longer after getting the first shot would provide an even stronger immune response.

The FDA will now consider the committee’s advice. Then the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers will be asked to consider it.

