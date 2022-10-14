POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Vaccines for younger age groups. The Pfizer Bivalent is now authorized for children ages 5 and older, while the Moderna Bivalent is authorized for children ages 6 and older.

Children in this age group are eligible for the bivalent boosters if it has been at least two months since the completion of their primary series or booster vaccination. Parents and caregivers should be aware that while vaccine shipments are underway, it may be a few days before the updated pediatric COVID-19 boosters are available. Southeastern Idaho Public Health will begin taking appointments as early as next week for children ages 5 – 11.

“The timing of these approved updated boosters couldn’t be better. Respiratory viruses circulate during the colder months and with people spending more time indoors, now is the time to receive an extra level of protection which targets these variants and prevents transmission of this virus,” Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Director Maggie Mann said. “These updated COVID-19 vaccines provide an immune response that is protective against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants. I encourage parents to consider getting an updated booster for their eligible children.”

To schedule a vaccine appointment, call your local Southeastern Idaho Public Health office. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.siphidaho.org.

The post FDA authorizes, CDC recommends bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines for younger age groups appeared first on Local News 8.