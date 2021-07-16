Karey Hanks joins Steph Lucas on KID News Radio to talk about the potential special legislative session and why its important to address mandatory vaccine requirements.

Bio: Rep. Karey Hanks is a state representative for District 35. A fourth-generation Idahoan, Hanks and her family make their home in Egin, Idaho. Karey holds an associate’s degree in education from Ricks College and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Brigham Young University-Idaho. Karey Hanks and her husband, Burke, are the happy parents of seven children and 14 grandchildren.