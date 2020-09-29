Local News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KIFI/KIDK) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Bureau of Reclamation (BOR), and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) have signed a joint Record of Decision overseeing maintenance and configuration of 14 federal Columbia River System dams.

The record of decision defends the agencies’ preferred management alternative and the US Fish and Wildlife Service biological opinions.

In a ceremony Monday, officials from each agency said the decision would provide a guideline to provide affordable, reliable electricity, irrigation, and flood control while preserving and supporting fish and wildlife.

“This selected alternative provides the best balanced and flexible approach to meeting the needs of the human and natural environment in the basin, both now and into the future. Our decision benefits the public interest, treaty resources and iconic fish species of the Pacific Northwest,” concluded Brig. Gen. D. Peter Helmlinger, commander of the Corps of Engineers’ Northwestern Division. Key to the agreement was the identification of mitigation actions to offset adverse impacts of the dams.

The recorded virtual signing ceremony, final EIS and joint Record of Decision are available on the project website.