POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – New resources are coming to help the homeless.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pocatello received a portion of nearly a billion dollars in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding.

The money will cover 217 vouchers and related administrative costs.

In all, four housing organizations in Idaho received about two and half million dollars.

The US Interagency Council on homelessness said Idaho had around 2,300 people dealing with homelessness on any given day in January 2020.

