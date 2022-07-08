YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI) – US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz got a tour of the damage in Yellowstone National Park Friday.

It comes after historic flooding in June.

The park is still working to repair infrastructure like power lines and roads, but you can visit areas of the park right now.

The north loop re-opened July 2.

Haaland and Estenoz held a conference for the media on Friday where they shared what they think about the on-going recovery and what still needs to be done.

