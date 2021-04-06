SAN FRANCISO, Ca. (KIFI)-The Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Idaho recorded 36 fatal work injuries in 2019, the latest statistics available.

Acting Regional Commissioner Dennis Reid noted that the number of work-related fatalities in Idaho was down by 9 from the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in Idaho have ranged from a high of 62 in 1996 to a low of 19 in 2012. Nationally, there were 5,333 fatal occupational injuries representing the largest annual number since 2007.

According to the bureau, transportation incidents resulted in 18 fatal work injuries. Violence and other injuries by persons or animals was the second most fatal work event, with 7 fatalities. Falls, slips, or trips accounted for 5.

By occupation, construction and extraction workers had the highest number of workplace fatalities Of those 12 deaths, 10 were in the construction field. Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers suffered 4 of the 6 work-related deaths within the transportation and material moving group.

92% of the work-related fatalities in Idaho were men and 58% were aged 25-54 years old.

Of the 36 fatal work injuries in Idaho, 78% worked for wages and salaries and the rest were self-employed.

The Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries uses a variety of state, federal, and independent data to identify fatal workplace injuries.

