BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Three 2-person teams have been deployed to Idaho from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District in support of the Idaho Office of Emergency Services.

Their work is aimed at helping the state handle an expected increased patient load due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will include conducting joint assessment and screening to validate temporary alternate health care facilities.

According to Lt. Col. Christian Dietz Walla Walla district commander, “our goal is to pinpoint possible alternative healthcare facilities in Idaho and identify those structures that are physically sound that can care for people, to include running water, electricity and adequate emergency service accessibility.”

He said the Corps is working in partnership with the state and local agencies to mitigate virus exposure and effects.