CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is extending the comment period on a proposed site for the new Challis Field Office building through July 29.

The BLM is considering the use of a parcel of BLM-managed public lands for the new field office location. Because the current office building is temporarily leased, the BLM is exploring opportunities to re-locate to a permanent location.

An environmental assessment is being prepared to consider the potential effects of constructing a new BLM office building on the BLM parcel. The proposal includes an approximately 10,000 square foot building, 5,000 square foot warehouse, 18,000 square foot ware yard, 3,600 square feet of living quarters to house government employees, and a parking lot.

The proposed site for establishing the new office buildings is located in Custer County, approximately 3 miles south of Challis. The 12-acre site is on the west side of Highway 93, across from the Challis Bridge recreation site. Corrigan Lane crosses the proposed project site. The legal description of the land is as follows: Boise Meridian, Idaho, T.13 N., R. 19 E., sec. 10, lot 14.

An alternate location being considered is on former BLM-managed lands being used by the U.S. Forest Service for administrative purposes. The alternate site is located on is on the east side of Highway 93, just north of Valley Avenue, with a legal description of Boise Meridian, Idaho, T. 14 N., R. 19 E., sec. 33, lot 1. Approximately 5.5 acres would be available for the proposed new office and facilities.

Comments on the proposal can be submitted to the BLM Challis Field Office Realty Specialist Lisa Scheirer at lscheirer@blm.gov or by calling at 208-879-6218.

