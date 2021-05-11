BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding $22 million to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) to reimburse the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for emergency protective measures taken during the ongoing COVID-19 response.

These protective measures support the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout the state. They include an increase in resources and staffing to support vaccine administration, equipment and supplies purchases for safe COVID-19 vaccine distribution and developing effective strategies to increase vaccine access to vulnerable populations, such as establishing mobile vaccination clinics.

Grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Program, which reimburses communities for actions taken to respond and recover from a disaster. FEMA is providing a $22,573,180 grant directly to IOEM at 100 percent federal cost share. IOEM will then make disbursements to the state agencies and local and tribal jurisdictions that incurred eligible costs.

“Idaho’s vaccination efforts were, and continue to be, critical in saving lives during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich.

FEMA streamlined the Public Assistance application and reimbursement process for the COVID-19 response so that applicants can receive funds faster. Expedited reimbursements help state, local and tribal officials respond quickly to address immediate threats to life, public health and safety.

