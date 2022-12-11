POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Pocatello near South 5th Avenue and Jason Avenue near the Common Cents Store, just before 6 p.m.

According to Pocatello Police, she appeared to be attempting to cross the street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult male, stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Witnesses have also said the driver of the vehicle did stop and it was not a hit-and-run incident.

The incident is still under joint investigation by the Idaho State Police and Pocatello Police Department. But they have confirmed that alcohol was a factor.

The driver, Darwin Reisner, was taken into custody for vehicular manslaughter.

The accident investigation is ongoing at this time. If you have information related to the accident, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.

