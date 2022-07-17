POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After a two-year hiatus, the Idaho State University College of Business in conjunction with Lookout Credit Union is reintroducing a local holiday favorite- the Festival of Trees.

The Festival of Trees is a tradition that captures the magic of the holidays while bringing the community together in support of local education and community needs.

For 10 years, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 hosted the event as a fundraiser for their Education Foundation. But, like many events, the Festival was put on recess due to the Pandemic. Now, the College of Business is continuing the tradition.

“The Festival of Trees is such a wonderful event for our community to look forward to every holiday season,” College of Business Dean Shane Hunt said. “We are very excited to help bring the tradition back to our community while continuing to support our School District 25 and their mission to bring more advanced technology to our schools.”

This year’s Festival will raise funds in support of School District 25’s Education Foundation, Idaho State University student scholarships, the Portneuf Valley Boys and Girls Club and Make-A-Wish Idaho.

“It’s important to us that we honor the history of this event that has been part of our community for over a decade. Which is why we chose not only to continue this memorable tradition- but to also continue the tradition of utilizing the event as a means to give back to the education and well-being of our local youth,” Hunt said.

With the holidays approaching quicker than we know it, the College of Business is already in the process of planning the extensive, multi-day event. This year’s event kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 16 with events and attractions stretching over four days. So far, the College is planning to host a Grand Holiday Gala to open the event along with bringing back the traditional trees and holiday displays, musical performances, and several children’s events.

In addition to these holiday events, the College of Business has booked the award-winning country singer and songwriter Suzy Bogguss to perform “A Swingin’ Little Christmas”. Tickets will be available as part of the sponsorship packages. Those interested in contributing as an event sponsor should visit isu.edu/cob/festival for sponsorship package details.

General ticket sales for the Festival of Trees events will open in October.

“It’s an honor to be involved with the Idaho State University College of Business in this endeavor,” Chief Executive Officer and President of Lookout Credit Union Doug Chambers said. “I anticipate this partnership will continue beyond all of us as individuals. We’ve always been involved with the Festival of Trees and think it’s the culmination of our community coming together to support several worthy causes. This event is a treasured holiday tradition, and we are thrilled to continue to be a part of it.”

