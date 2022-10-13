POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual Festival of Trees event will be held November 16-19 in Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 14, and admission is $5 for general admission events.

This year’s Festival of Trees is being hosted by the ISU College of Business, and proceeds from the event will benefit the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District, Idaho State student scholarships, the Boys and Girls Club of Portneuf Valley and Make-A-Wish Idaho. For an overview of the schedule of events or to be a sponsor, visit isu.edu/cob/festival.

Thursday, Nov. 17 – General Admission from noon until 8:00 p.m. and Senior Day which includes music in the mezzanine, Stories under the Christmas tree, Photos with Santa, and Aisle of the Nativities. Local choirs will perform in the Jensen Hall. Seniors that are 65 and older will be admitted free.

Friday, Nov. 18 – General Admission from noon until 8:00 p.m. which includes music in the mezzanine, Stories under the Christmas tree, Photos with Santa, Aisle of the Nativities. Local choirs will perform in the Jensen Hall and TubaChristmas, a music concert that celebrates those who play, teach, and compose music in the tuba family will perform at 8 p.m.

Children’s Royal Tea Parties will be held at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Stephens Performing Arts Center Rotunda. Tickets are required and can be purchased in person at the Box Office.

Saturday, Nov. 19 – General Admission and Educator Appreciation Open House and Raffle and will include music in the mezzanine, Stories under the Christmas tree, Photos with Santa, Aisle of the Nativities. Local choirs will perform in the Jensen Hall. All general admission events will end at 8pm this day.

Breakfast with Santa starts at 9 a.m. in the Rotunda. Tickets are required and can be purchased in person at the Box Office.

A Swingin’ Little Christmas by award winning artist Suzy Boggus starts at 7 p.m. in the Jensen Hall. Sponsorships include tickets.

Please note they are still working on some other performances for the Gala and throughout the Festival to take place in the Jensen Hall.

