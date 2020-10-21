Holidays

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – There will be an Idaho Falls Festival of Trees this year, but it will be an un-usual event.

The centerpiece will still include hand-crafted, decorated Christmas trees, with wreaths, displays and mantles all for sale.

“We won’t be having the kids singing groups and the live performance that people are used to,” event President Kathie Hendrix said. “But we’ll have more than 30 beautifully decorated trees for sale, and that alone will be worth seeing. Our tree decorators do some amazing things.”

The items will be displayed online between November 16-20, with actual physical selection and sales conducted by appointment.

The event is a fundraiser for Development Workshop, Inc. which will serve as the venue for this year’s activities.

“We also want people to remember that this is first-and-foremost a fundraiser,” Hendrix said. “We hope we’ll be fortunate enough to experience the same sense of giving that people have shown us in the past.”

For sponsorship information, contact Misty Ashley at 308 200 1189.