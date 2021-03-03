IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Festival of Trees’ festivities didn’t stop at the event in November. It gave out a huge check on Monday.

Festival of Trees Chair Kathie Hendrix presented Development Workshop Inc. a check for $14,500 from the proceeds of this event.

Members of the Client Association and clients, along with DWI President/CEO McKayla Matlack accepted the donation as it will help support outreach and inclusion through funding of Life programs within and throughout the community.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

In addition, DWI will be able to invest internally by updating the CPR/First Aid training and certification program for staff and by purchasing needed equipment for the expansion of the Commercial Sewing department which provides vocational training and paid work opportunities.

DWI has been serving the developmentally disabled community in Idaho Falls and Southeast Idaho area for nearly 50 years.

CEO McKayla Matlack would like to recognize and thank all the volunteers who put in endless hours each year.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

This year’s event is scheduled for November 15-19.

The post Festival of Trees writes big check appeared first on Local News 8.