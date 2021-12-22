IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has signed an agreement with Wyoming and Montana about the management and delisting of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

This updates a 2016 agreement between the three states.

It adds language to protect genetic diversity within the ecosystem by bringing in at least two grizzlies from outside the area by 2025 unless migration from outside takes care of that.

The Yellowstone grizzly population has met federal population recovery goals since the early 2000’s but a series of lawsuits has prevented the bears from being removed from the endangered species list.

