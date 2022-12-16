IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fish and Game Commission has opened the application period for the position of Fish and Game director. The application period runs from Dec. 15 to Jan. 5.

The Fish and Game director reports to the seven-member Commission and is responsible for administering laws and rules and controlling the Department’s revenues, expenditures, and personnel for the management of the state’s wildlife. This position offers unique opportunities and challenges and requires a dynamic, engaging leader with demonstrated executive-level experience.

The Fish and Game Commission met via conference call on Dec. 12 to discuss the recruitment process.

The Commission anticipates conducting interviews in late January/early February.

Those interested in applying can do so here or contact Fish and Game’s human resources department at idfgjob@idfg.idaho.gov with “Director – Fish and Game” in the subject line.

