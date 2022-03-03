MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are asking the public for information regarding a yearling mule deer fawn that was shot twice and left to waste in Madison County near the intersection of 10000 S. and Snake River Road earlier this week.

Officers discovered the dead deer fawn while out on patrol March 2. It is believed the shooting incident occurred sometime between the night of Sunday Feb. 27 and the morning of Feb. 28, based on a recent sighting of the fawn while it was still alive.

“It is very likely that someone saw what happened to this fawn,” Conservation Officer Joe Heald said. “I would appreciate a call from anyone who has additional information or who may have seen some suspicious activity in the area.”

Anyone with information can call Officer Heald at (208)-993-0429, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report it online. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous and if that Information leads to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward from the Citizens Against Poaching program.

The post F&G seek information about mule deer fawn shot, left to waste in Madison County appeared first on Local News 8.