BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – A small field fire Wednesday night in Bonneville County.

The call came into disptach just before 6:30 p.m. for a vegetation fire on 49th South and 5000 East in the Ammon foothills. Firefighters quickly put the fire out.

Some old hay or straw and some weeds caught fire and burned right up next to the pavement of the road.

A Bonneville County deputy on scene said they didn’t know how the fire started.

