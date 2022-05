POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It was quite the show on Saturday over at Century High School.

The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial held its United Service Organizations Show

The event featured a patriotic-themed talent show and a performance from the Stasia Acrobats out of Ammon.

The closing ceremony for the Memorial will be held on Monday at 6 p.m.

