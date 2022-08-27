POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police say a driver of a Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound on I-15 drove off the right shoulder, rolled into the median and the car caught on fire.

They say it happened around 12:51 a.m. on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello.

Police report the vehicle was occupied by a 25-year-old man from Pocatello who was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The northbound lanes, on I-15, were blocked for approximately three and a half hours for emergency responders to investigate and clear the area.

Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriffs Department, Chubbuck Police Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The post Fiery roll over crash kills 25-year-old man on I-15 early Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.