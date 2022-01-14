AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Seasonal depression is a medical condition that is caused by the lack of Vitamin D within the body.

The biggest source of Vitamin D is the sun. Seasonal depression mainly hits us here during the winter months since most of the days are filled with gray skies, thus blocking the sunshine.

Symptoms of seasonal depression include an increased diet of carbohydrates, a lack of interest in personal hobbies and oversleeping. Psychologists also warn that this leads people to not care about life anymore.

The best way to combat this is to stick to a routine. Some activities to add to the routine include committing to a healthy diet and exercising. Psychologists advise us to also do these activities with friends to work together.

If you ever feel like you need help, you can always contact the doctor’s office for a visit or you can reach the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

