BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Tax Commission starts processing 2021 Idaho individual income tax returns on Monday, January 24. The Internal Revenue Service begins processing federal returns the same day.

E-filing your return is the safest and easiest way to file. It’s also the quickest way to receive a refund. Using direct deposit for your refund gets the money to you even faster. People who typically file in January and February are those who are receiving a refund. It takes seven to eight weeks to get an Idaho refund when you e-file versus 10 to 11 weeks when filing by paper.

In addition, all Idaho tax returns go through fraud-detection reviews and accuracy checks. Before issuing your refund, the Tax Commission might send you a letter to verify your identity or to ask for more information.

Visit tax.idaho.gov to check your refund status, get tax forms, make payments, and find tax help. You also can get help by calling (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660.

The deadline to file 2021 income taxes is Monday, April 18.

