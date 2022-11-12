IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power and Fiber are once again teaming up with the community to brighten the holidays for households in need during the 2nd annual Fill the Ambulance food drive.

Community members are invited to participate on Nov. 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Sam’s Club, located at 700 East 17th. Street in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Fiber “marketing ambulance” will be parked outside as staff collects non-perishable food and cash donations for the Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls.

“This is a great event for our entire community,” Idaho Falls Power and Fiber General Manager Bear Prairie said. “As a public municipal utility, we strive to serve our community even beyond the most reliable and affordable electric and fiber optic broadband service. We know this food drive will help our community and put food on family’s tables as we approach the holiday season.”

The Community Food Basket began in 1980 as a collaborative effort of numerous churches to meet the emergency needs of the community. The organization has expanded over the years and works to help those facing food insecurity in the greater Idaho Falls area. The charitable organization serves hundreds of families, totaling thousands of people every month.

Commonly needed items at the Community Food Basket include canned fruit, tomato sauce, canned pasta, dry pasta, cereal, peanut butter and bagged rice; however, all donations received at the Fill the Ambulance food drive are greatly appreciated.

