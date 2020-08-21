Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – For 66 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.

But this year, due to social distancing, the Idaho Falls Fill the Boot will be conducted virtually.

“This year’s fundraiser is going to look a little different, but we’re confident the generous and supportive people of Idaho Falls will rally around the cause once again,” Idaho Falls MDA Coordinator Jimmie Hitch said. “We are excited to try out some new and creative ways to collect donations.”

Donations collected by Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 1565 help meet the urgent need for Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for people living in our community with neuromuscular diseases across the country.

“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger said. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”

Hitch said last year they raised a record breaking $32,845 for the MDA.

You can donate HERE.