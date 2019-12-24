Local News

The Idaho Falls and surrounding communities said goodbye Monday morning to the final three victims of a deadly South Dakota plane crash that happened over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Funeral services were held for Jim Hansen Jr, his son Jake and grandson Houston at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Foothills Stake Center in Ammon.

Following the services, all nine members of the Hansen, Dennert, and Naylor families were laid to rest in the Ammon Cemetery.

Those killed in the Chamberlain, South Dakota plane crash Nov. 30 included:

James Hansen, Sr., Jim Hansen Jr., Jake Hansen, Houston Hansen, Kirk Hansen, Stockton Hansen, Logan Hansen, Tyson Barry Dennert, Matthew Kyle Naylor.

Three people survived the crash including Matt Hansen, Josh Hansen, and Thomas Long.

Their plane was returning to Idaho Falls from an annual family pheasant hunting trip.

The NTSB is still investigating the crash.