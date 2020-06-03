Local News

Madison County voters decided one contested county race in Tuesday’s Republican Primary. In it, Douglast Smith defeated Bron Leatham for County Commissioner District 2. Smith had 2,864 to Leatham’s 2,155.

Three very close republican primary races highlighted the vote in Custer County. In the race for County Sheriff, incumbent Stu Lumpkin received 600 votes, just 5 ahead of Joel M. Peterson with 595. Scott Drexler rounded out the vote at 227.

And, inclumbent Justin Oleson received 700 votes to Jason Mackill’s 614.

In Franklin County, Robert Swainston edged Carl Brick Wheeler for County Commissioner District 1 by a vote of 1,827 to 1,119 in the republican primary.

For County Sheriff, republicans selected David Fryar over Mike Wilson, 1,1980 to 982.

Voters in Dayton approved a $1.8 million water system revenue bond by a 68% margin, 105 to 48.