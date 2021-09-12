BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – It was a full house on Saturday for the final day of the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

An annual event that Ben Egbert and his family did not want to miss.

“We always try to make it as a family to the fair, but my wife was busy first part of the week and so today was the first day we could really make it out,” Egbert said.

Egbert says the fair is a great way to entertain his six children.

“It’s important for people to get out and see that there are a lot more people that’s trying to live a regular life and just enjoy life,” Egbert said. “We’re here to have fun and why live in fear. It’s great to see people that are just enjoying it.”

Idaho Falls native Colby Phillips says he works in Blackfoot and knows how important the fair is to this community.

“I think it’s great for the community to get everybody out together and feel that community support,” Phillips said.

For many, the fair is just a fun way to spend time with your friends.

“I love just hanging out with the boys and having a good time,” said Kache Stucki.

It’s safe to say the Eastern Idaho State Fair was a hit.

The post Final day of Eastern Idaho State Fair draws quite a turnout appeared first on Local News 8.