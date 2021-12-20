BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Idahoans looking to find 2022 health insurance coverage still have a few days left to enroll through the state health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho.

Idahoans who do not have benefits through their employer and are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare can enroll in private coverage through the exchange.

After extending the original deadline from Dec. 15, exchange officials are urging Idahoans to apply for the monthly health insurance tax credit and make their final plan selection by 11:59 p.m. (MT) on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Your Health Idaho extended the original deadline by one week, citing increased demand and longer processing times due to staffing challenges.

“In the final weeks of open enrollment, Your Health Idaho has seen more than 9,000 new enrollments, or Idahoans who were not enrolled through the exchange in 2021,” executive director Pat Kelly said. “This tells us that the demand for affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage is greater than ever before, and that extending the deadline was the right thing to do to ensure every Idahoan who wants coverage has access to enroll.”

After open enrollment ends, Idahoans will not be able to enroll in health insurance coverage unless they experience a Qualifying Life Event, like a change in household size or losing employer-sponsored coverage, and become eligible for a Special Enrollment Period.

Idahoans who want health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022, must enroll by Wednesday, Dec. 22, and make their first premium payment as soon as possible.

