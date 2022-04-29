MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) – The final house is off its foundation to make room for the Montpelier Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This last house is prepped and ready to move one mile this Friday morning.

It won’t be an easy under-taking.

The two story home was built in 1903 according to its owner making it a challenge for the movers and utility crews.

The owner tells us the power may be shut off to some areas during the move.

It is planned for 9 a.m Friday.

